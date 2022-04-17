Tracking a cool down before warming up next weekend.
4-17-2022 Evening Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
53°
Partly Cloudy
53° / 46°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Police looking to identity women who were secretly recorded, teen suspect in custody
- Pittsburgh police searching for multiple suspects in shooting that killed 2 juveniles and injured several others, officials say
- 12 injured, three people arrested after shooting at South Carolina mall, police say
- Fire reignites overnight at beloved historic church
- Local sporting events see a shortage in officials for games
- Woman charged with assault in McCracken County stabbing
- Police: 10-year-old boy fatally shot inside apartment
- Two men accused of killing cow in Calloway County charged with cruelty to animals
- WATCH: Wild turkey 'attacks' McCracken County Sheriff's Office vehicle
- 'We all realize that we will not be forgiven.' Ukraine braces for new assault after sinking of Russian flagship
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.