Tracking showers and storms for Sunday.
4-18-2020 Overnight Weather
Kaylee Bowers
- 206 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths, benchmarks for reopening the economy
- Upcoming road closures, traffic alerts starting April 20
- Over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, WiFi hotspot map to support students during pandemic
- Nine more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Graves County, total up to 50 cases
- WALMART: Workers required to wear face masks, emergency leave policy extended
- Beshear releases guidelines to reopen economy
- More "Victory Gardens" emerge as grocery stores see shortages
- Marion, Illinois, man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Williamson County
- Fort Campbell deploys more soldiers for COVID-19 relief
- Cape Girardeau verified for COVID-19 rapid result testing
