Scattered showers and storms return this evening.
4-18-2021 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
43°F
Sunny
43°F / 41°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- County and city leaders pick up trash along highway after complaints
- McCracken County sheriff says claims made against deputies regarding drug bust are false
- Graves County man seriously injured after lawnmower hit by truck, state police say
- Grand jury indicts Calloway County man accused of killing Murray State student
- Beshear: 19 state workers filed false unemployment claims
- Homeowner holds trespasser at gunpoint, two men arrested for burglary
- Transportation cabinet explains decision to conduct Brookport Bridge inspections amidst I-24 restrictions
- Queen Elizabeth bids farewell to Prince Philip at intimate funeral
- Martin, TN, shooting victim dies, suspect charged with murder
- Missouri to begin $5M COVID-19 vaccination campaign
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.