Tracking showers for today.
4-19-2020 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
56°F
Cloudy
56°F / 42°F
- 206 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths, benchmarks for reopening the economy
- Upcoming road closures, traffic alerts starting April 20
- Nine more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Graves County, total up to 50 cases
- WALMART: Workers required to wear face masks, emergency leave policy extended
- More "Victory Gardens" emerge as grocery stores see shortages
- Over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, WiFi hotspot map to support students during pandemic
- Beshear releases guidelines to reopen economy
- Fort Campbell deploys more soldiers for COVID-19 relief
- Marion, Illinois, man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Williamson County
- Tennessee hair salons, barbershops receive updated COVID-19 guidelines
