Frost is possible Sunday morning. Tracking the next best chance for rain.
4-2-2022 Evening Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34, nearly calm winds, and relatively clear skies will result in frost formation overnight. * WHERE...All of southwest Indiana and southern Illinois, southeast Missouri generally north of a Zalma to Cape Girardeau line, and across west Kentucky, north and east of a Wickliffe, Paducah, Princeton and Herndon Kentucky line. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread light and areas of moderate frost are expected across the entire advisory area overnight and into early Sunday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&
Currently in Paducah
62°
Mostly Cloudy
64° / 35°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- 2 arrested on drug trafficking charges in Calloway County
- Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
- Will Smith resigns from the Academy
- WPSD's Jeff Bidwell signs off for the last time
- Federal judge denies Ghislaine Maxwell's bid for new trial over jury issue
- 9 alleged Chicago gang members added to indictment against Army soldiers in gun trafficking case
- Low COVID-19 community levels reported in most Kentucky counties
- How to protect yourself from mail theft with Informed Delivery
- Mayfield residents recognized on 'Today'
- Appeal filed for ex-clerk who refused marriage licenses
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.