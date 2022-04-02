Spotty rain showers possible today. Sunshine returns for Sunday.
4-2-2022 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
38°
Sunny
38° / 35°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
- 2 arrested on drug trafficking charges in Calloway County
- Will Smith resigns from the Academy
- Low COVID-19 community levels reported in most Kentucky counties
- WPSD's Jeff Bidwell signs off for the last time
- Federal judge denies Ghislaine Maxwell's bid for new trial over jury issue
- Tornados touched down in Franklin and White counties in Illinois Wednesday, National Weather Service confirms
- Two cousins, 12 and 14, killed while playing with gun on Instagram Live, family says
- Chris Rock insisted he did not want to press charges against Will Smith, Oscars show producer says
- Mayfield residents recognized on 'Today'
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.