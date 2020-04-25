Tracking a soggy Saturday.
4-24-2020 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
...GUSTY WINDS TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY... NORTHWESTERLY WIND GUSTS OF 25 TO 35 MPH, AND LOCALLY AS HIGH AS 40 MPH, ARE EXPECTED TONIGHT ACROSS SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHWEST ILLINOIS, AND FAR WESTERN KENTUCKY THROUGH 9 PM. THE ENTIRE REGION WILL SEE WIND GUSTS OF 25 TO 30 MPH, WITH LOCALLY STRONGER GUSTS, OVERNIGHT AND THROUGH THE DAY ON SUNDAY. MOTORISTS, ESPECIALLY THOSE DRIVING HIGHER PROFILE VEHICLES, SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR SUDDEN WIND GUSTS THAT MAY TEND TO SHIFT YOUR VEHICLE WHILE DRIVING. LOOSE OBJECTS IN YARDS MAY ALSO BLOW AROUND.
Currently in Paducah
54°F
Cloudy
62°F / 54°F
- State of Emergency extended until June 15 in Missouri
- Kentucky governor vetoes abortion legislation
- Southern Illinois doctor says don't wait until May 1 to start wearing masks
- Harold Reid, Statler Brothers bass singer, dies at 80
- Kentucky health care practitioners to resume non-urgent services next week
- Gov. Beshear reports new single-day high in Kentucky COVID-19 cases
- 'The project is not happening as it was before COVID,' Paducah mayor says of aquatic center
- Graves County surpasses 100 COVID-19 cases
- Group cheers on delivery drivers in Paducah working during COVID-19
- Murray salon raises funds to help their stylists with booth rentals
