Fog likely this morning. Sunshine returns today.
4-25-2021 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, portions of southern Illinois along and south of Highway 13, and all of western Kentucky except the southern Pennyrile. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&
Currently in Paducah
45°F
Fog
45°F / 44°F
