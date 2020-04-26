Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS THROUGH EARLY TO MID AFTERNOON... NORTHWESTERLY WIND GUSTS OF 25 TO 35 MPH WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, WESTERN KENTUCKY, AND SOUTHWEST INDIANA. WINDS WILL GRADUALLY DECREASE THROUGH THE AFTERNOON HOURS. MOTORISTS, ESPECIALLY THOSE DRIVING HIGHER PROFILE VEHICLES, SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR SUDDEN WIND GUSTS THAT MAY TEND TO SHIFT YOUR VEHICLE WHILE DRIVING. LOOSE OBJECTS IN YARDS MAY ALSO BLOW AROUND.