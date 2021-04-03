4-3-2021 Morning Weather
- Kaylee Bowers
Kaylee Bowers
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Paducah, Cairo, and Olmsted Lock and Dam. .Minor to moderate flooding will continue on the lower Ohio River. The river will crest Sunday morning at Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo. . PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until late Wednesday night. * At 7:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 39.8 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.5 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. &&
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, areas of southwest Illinois located along and west of Interstate 57, and areas of west Kentucky located along and west US Highway 45. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&
Currently in Paducah
38°F
Sunny
38°F / 30°F
- Officer killed in Capitol incident was 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police
- Paducah church shares changes it's made to celebrate Easter weekend safely
- April the Giraffe, who became a worldwide sensation for giving birth in 2017, has died
- Mother seeks answers after police shoot 13-year-old son in Chicago
- Construction projects expected to affect traffic in multiple west Kentucky counties next week
- Man charged with 4 counts of murder in California shooting
- Pritzker signs bill expanding voting access into law, invites MLB to move All-Star Game to Illinois
- Police: Hundreds of ecstasy pills, other drugs, and nearly $14 grand confiscated in Paducah
- Top homicide detective says Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd was 'totally unnecessary'
- Hot-shooting Highlands ends McCracken's season
