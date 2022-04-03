Tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms for the beginning of the week.
4-3-2022 Evening Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
65°
Sunny
65° / 35°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Early morning crash on U.S. 62 sends one person to the hospital
- Traffic stop leads to Crack Cocaine arrest
- Ukrainian family seeks refuge in Calvert City amid war in their home country
- Former US women's soccer goalkeeper Hope Solo arrested on DWI, misdemeanor child abuse charges
- Prohm looks to fill out coaching staff
- Calloway County Sheriff's Office arrests Tennessee man after car chase
- 2-year-old dies after being run over by construction equipment in North Carolina
- 2 arrested on drug trafficking charges in Calloway County
- KY 123 is Closed at the 14 to 16mm in Hickman County Due to High Water
- Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.