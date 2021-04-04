Clear skies expected again tonight.
4-4-2021 Evening Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Paducah...Olmsted Lock and Dam...and Cairo .Minor to moderate flooding continues along the Ohio River at Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo. The river will be cresting today through Tuesday morning at all three locations. Flooding is forecast to end at Paducah on early Wednesday morning and on Friday at Olmstead Lock and Dam and Cairo. . PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Wednesday afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until Wednesday afternoon. * At 10:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 40.1 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.1 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. &&
Currently in Paducah
73°F
Sunny
74°F / 43°F
