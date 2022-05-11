Tracking another day with above average temperatures.
5-1--2022 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
79°
Partly Cloudy
79° / 71°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- McCracken County Judge Executive hires private investigator to follow primary election opponent
- McCracken County bank robbery suspect apprehended in Metropolis, Illinois
- 19 unmarked graves found on land slated for Ford battery plant in Kentucky, remains to be moved to family cemetery
- American Truth: Kentucky's political landscape
- Vacant residential care center in Southside Paducah set to be demolished, making way for ViWinTech expansion
- Casey White indicated he wanted a shootout, but wreck prevented it, sheriff says
- Police release names of Tennessee, Florida guests found dead at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas
- McCracken County bank robbery suspect in custody, sheriff's office says
- 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
- Grizzlies star Ja Morant doubtful for rest of NBA playoffs
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.