Sunny today. Storms return Sunday.
5-1-2021 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
59°F
Sunny
59°F / 50°F
Top Stories
Articles
- Three officers involved in violent arrest of elderly woman with dementia resign
- Man arrested on meth trafficking charge after sheriff's deputies search vehicle in McCracken County
- Josh Duggar of '19 Kids and Counting' arrested, indicted on child pornography charges
- Animals in McCracken County abuse and neglect case heading to rescues and clinics
- Police searching for a man accused of 'touching himself' over a student sleeping in her dorm room
- Kentucky reports 723 new COVID-19 cases
- Marion, Illinois, High School subject of threatening phone call amid district's investigation into track coach
- Bikers Toy Run organizer Donald Allbritten dies at 68
- McCracken County animal abuse case sheds light on need for tougher laws, state rep. says
- Kentucky Transportation Cabinet working to fix washed out culvert on New Hope Church Road
