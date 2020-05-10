Tracking a windy Mother's Day.
5-10-2020 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...WEST WINDS OF 15 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 TO 35 MPH ARE EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT TODAY. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES ON AREA LAKES WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. &&
Currently in Paducah
53°F
Partly Cloudy
53°F / 45°F
