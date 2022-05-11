Tracking another day with above average temperatures.
5-11-2022 Morning Weather
- Kaylee Bowers
-
- Updated
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
89°
89° / 71°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- McCracken County bank robbery suspect apprehended in Metropolis, Illinois
- McCracken County Judge Executive hires private investigator to follow primary election opponent
- 19 unmarked graves found on land slated for Ford battery plant in Kentucky, remains to be moved to family cemetery
- Woman accused of neglecting 80 year old in her care arrested in Paducah
- Police release names of Tennessee, Florida guests found dead at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas
- Vacant residential care center in Southside Paducah set to be demolished, making way for ViWinTech expansion
- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron files paperwork to run for governor in 2023
- American Truth: Kentucky's political landscape
- Casey White indicated he wanted a shootout, but wreck prevented it, sheriff says
- 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.