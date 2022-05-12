Hot, humid and hazy this afternoon.
5-12-2022 Midday Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
90°
Partly Cloudy
91° / 70°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Local 911 Director claims discrimination, harassment in lawsuit against county, others
- Homemade infant formula can be dangerous. Experts share how to feed your baby through the shortage
- Woman accused of neglecting 80 year old in her care arrested in Paducah
- West Kentucky students among KET 2022 Young Writers Contest winners, finalists
- McCracken County bank robbery suspect apprehended in Metropolis, Illinois
- James, Langhi named Athletes of the year
- McCracken County Judge Executive hires private investigator to follow primary election opponent
- Recaptured fugitive Casey White transferred to Alabama prison after being on the run from authorities for 11 days
- Local school gives back to Ronald McDonald House Charities with a color run
- Paducah Tilghman celebrates 105th anniversary with alumni
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.