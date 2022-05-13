Tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms for the area. Another hot, humid and hazy afternoon.
5-13-2022 Midday Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
86°
86° / 60°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Marshall County Attorney and Chris Freeman's Attorney provide statements regarding lawsuit
- Barkley Regional Airport receives proposals for new airline carriers
- First image captured of Milky Way's black hole
- Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted firearm wound, Ashley Judd reveals
- COVID cases and positivity rates inch up, doctors and health officials encourage people to take precautions
- Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike not running in Preakness
- Police find body of Carbondale woman reported missing last week
- Fake jewelry for gas money scam reported in McCracken County
- Deputies searching for missing man in Franklin County, Illinois
- Man accused of killing former Kentucky lawmaker's daughter to plead guilty but mentally ill
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.