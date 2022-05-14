Tracking more on and off rain for the weekend.
5-14-2022 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
69°
Sunny
69° / 63°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Records: 2 people in execution knew drugs hadn’t been tested
- Ex-nurse sentenced to probation in patient medication death
- PLANNING YOUR COMMUTE: KYTC District 1 releases traffic impact report for May 14-21
- Russia's retreat from Kharkiv, another key Ukrainian city, reveals new evidence of atrocities
- McCracken County GOP holds candidate dinner ahead of Kentucky primary election
- After two-year hiatus, LowerTown Arts & Music Festival kicks off in Paducah offering something for everyone
- Marshall County Attorney and Chris Freeman's Attorney provide statements regarding lawsuit
- Living Lands and Waters dives for tornado debris
- Barkley Regional Airport receives proposals for new airline carriers
- Free two-day clinic being held in Mayfield this weekend
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.