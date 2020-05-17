Scattered showers and storms expected today.
5-17-2020 Morning Weather
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTH WINDS 15 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH EXPECTED OVER WATER. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN INDIANA, WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES ON AREA LAKES WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. &&
Currently in Paducah
72°F
Mostly Cloudy
72°F / 67°F
