Scattered showers and storms likely.
5-2-2021 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
63°F
Partly Cloudy
79°F / 50°F
- Law enforcement are responding to an active shooter situation at a casino in Wisconsin
- Livingston County Sheriff's Office looking for man accused of backing truck into two vehicles
- Man arrested on meth trafficking charge after sheriff's deputies search vehicle in McCracken County
- Animals in McCracken County abuse and neglect case heading to rescues and clinics
- Cause of death undetermined in autopsy of suspect in Reelfoot Lake double murder
- Bikers Toy Run organizer Donald Allbritten dies at 68
- McCracken County Public Library "Brary Bus" makes first stop at farmers' market
- Marion, Illinois, High School subject of threatening phone call amid district's investigation into track coach
- Three officers involved in violent arrest of elderly woman with dementia resign
- Paducah Southside Association will host fundraiser for "United We Stand" artwork on water tower
