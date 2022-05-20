Tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms for the weekend.
5-20-2022 Evening Weather
Kaylee Bowers
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In southeast Missouri to the east of a Perryville to Poplar Bluff line, in western Kentucky to the west of a Marion to Smithland line, and in southern Illinois along and south of Highway 13. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Driving could become challenging for high profile vehicles, especially on east west roads such as Illinois Highway 13 and Highway 60 in southeast Missouri and west Kentucky. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Currently in Paducah
87°
Sunny
90° / 75°
