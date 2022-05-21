Tracking showers and thunderstorms for the weekend. We could see damaging winds and large hail.
5-21-2022 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 mph with gusts of 20 to 25 mph expected. * WHERE...Across all of west Kentucky, far southeast Missouri, extreme southeast Illinois, and southwest Indiana. This includes locations along and southeast of a line from Charleston Missouri to Princeton Indiana. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&
Currently in Paducah
78°
78° / 75°
