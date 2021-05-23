80s stick around this evening.
5-23-2021 Evening Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
87°F
Sunny
88°F / 59°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Louisville man injured in Paducah shooting
- Police: 4 found dead outside Kentucky home
- McCracken County woman arrested on firearm enhanced drug trafficking charges
- Sky 6: A bird's eye view of local I-24 work zones
- Missouri woman dies after being attacked by cow
- ISP Trooper involved in two vehicle crash in Williamson County, other driver severely injured
- Kentucky Veteran and Patriot Musuem honor veterans and their families
- Man charged with assault, wanton endangerment after multiple people injured in McCracken County crash
- Three charged in connection to Mound City shooting
- Tilghman boy's, McCracken County girl's take home 1st region tennis titles
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.