Tracking more rain for this week.
5-24-2022 Midday Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
69°
Cloudy
69° / 56°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Police: Man arrested in Metropolis after throwing biscuit, intentionally spilling coffee in McDonald's
- Marshall County School Board says state statute defends decision on limiting content of public comments
- 5/23 High School baseball & softball
- Aaron Beth resigns as girls basketball coach at Marshall County
- Police searching for man wanted in connection to Paducah shots-fired incident
- A judge has ordered Casey White to provide a DNA sample to prosecutors
- Concerns raised over 911 center system viability
- Tennessee man's body pulled from Kentucky Lake in boating-related death
- Suspect arrested in Paducah stabbing incident
- Cost-cutting resources available for pet owners struggling due to inflation
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.