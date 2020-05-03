Tracking storms, gusty winds and possible hail.
5-3-2020 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 158 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS ALEXANDER HARDIN JOHNSON MASSAC POPE PULASKI UNION IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY BALLARD CALDWELL CALLOWAY CARLISLE CHRISTIAN CRITTENDEN FULTON GRAVES HICKMAN HOPKINS LIVINGSTON LYON MARSHALL MCCRACKEN MUHLENBERG TODD TRIGG IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI BOLLINGER BUTLER CAPE GIRARDEAU CARTER MISSISSIPPI NEW MADRID RIPLEY SCOTT STODDARD WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD, CADIZ, CAIRO, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DONIPHAN, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, GOLCONDA, GREENVILLE, HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY, MURRAY, NEW MADRID, PADUCAH, PIEDMONT, POPLAR BLUFF, PRINCETON, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VAN BUREN, VIENNA, AND WICKLIFFE.
Currently in Paducah
78°F
Mostly Cloudy
78°F / 66°F
Top Stories
- Former Graves County School Board member Kevin Curtsinger dies, age 57
- Court weighs in on applying mass gathering ban to churches in Kentucky
- Protesters voice opposition to Kentucky's COVID-19 restrictions
- Over 1,200 staff, inmates test positive for COVID-19 at one correctional center
- Missouri restaurants discuss opening with suggested guidelines
- Body of fifth Amish child found days after buggy accident
- KY 282 reopens after crash near U.S. 62/U.S. 641 interchange in Marshall County
- State of Emergency extended until June 15 in Missouri
- Getting outside helps Paducahans take their minds off coronavirus
- Fourth COVID-19 case confirmed in Saline County, Illinois
