A chilly start to the morning. Warming up this afternoon.
5-30-2021 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
61°F
Sunny
61°F / 47°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Small plane crashes into lake outside Nashville
- Teen in ICU after attempting fire TikTok challenge
- American Airlines extends suspension of alcohol services following Southwest flight attendant assault
- Kentucky's curfew for bars and restaurants ends; 415 new COVID-19 cases reported
- 5/29 High School baseball & softball scores
- One person injured in major, four-vehicle wreck on I-24
- Police: 4 found dead outside Kentucky home
- WPSD committed to reaching an agreement with Mediacom
- Caldwell County magistrate pleads not guilty to sexual abuse, DUI charges
- Local restaurants ready as Kentucky loosens more restrictions
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.