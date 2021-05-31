Clouds increase tonight. Tracking rain chances.
5-31-2021 Evening Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
76°F
Sunny
77°F / 48°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Christian diet guru and 'Tarzan' actor are among 7 presumed dead in plane crash
- State police search for escaped Calloway County inmate
- Kentucky Dam Village filled with people for Memorial Day weekend, after being empty last holiday from pandemic
- Demonstrators gather outside Nashville hat store that offered 'not vaccinated' yellow Star of David badges
- Police: 4 found dead outside Kentucky home
- At least 22 people shot, 2 fatally, after assailants get out of an SUV and fire assault rifles at a club, police say
- Paducah converting section of Independence Park into a dog park
- Teen in ICU after attempting fire TikTok challenge
- Memorial Day ceremonies in the Local 6 area
- Gas prices surge past $3. Here's where gas is most expensive — and cheapest — for Memorial Day
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.