Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening.
5-5-2022 Midday Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
70°
Partly Cloudy
71° / 55°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Paducah Water crews working to repair 'significant' water main break
- 'I'm not going to apologize,' Kelvin Richardson sentenced to life in prison for murder of C.D. McCord
- An Alabama corrections officer sold her home days before she disappeared with an inmate. Now investigators suspect a romantic relationship
- Marshall County Parks Department warns community after hawk attacks visitors at Mike Miller Park
- Man accused of repeatedly raping a young teen arrested in McCracken County
- State police searching for missing McCracken County man
- TWRA releases names of man, woman killed in Stewart County boating accident
- Three Days Grace music video dedicated to tornado survivors in Mayfield
- Local auto repair shops experience backlog
- Man accused of aggravated battery arrested after multi-agency search in Jackson County, Illinois
Videos
