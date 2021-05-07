Clouds increase tonight. Tracking rain for the weekend.
5-7-2021 Evening Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
70°F
Sunny
70°F / 44°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Man, teen girl arrested on robbery charges in Paducah
- Thousands of dead silver carp making way downstream into Cumberland and Ohio rivers
- Kentucky's juvenile justice commissioner agrees to resign
- Slick roads lead to crash involving car, school bus in McCracken County
- Sinkhole leads to lane restriction on eastbound Kentucky Avenue
- Fort Jackson trainee in custody after school bus full of students hijacked in South Carolina
- Paducah man arrested, charged with child sex abuse
- Suspect in custody after Idaho middle school shooting that injured three
- Police searching for missing man in Carbondale
- Watkins announces candidacy for judge executive
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.