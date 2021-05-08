Tracking strong storms and gusty winds for Sunday.
5-8-2021 Evening Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 5 PM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...The Bootheel Region of southeast Missouri, all of western Kentucky, and portions of southern Illinois south of Highway 13. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 5 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The gusty winds could uproot trees in areas have received heavy rain over the last few days, particularly across the Kentucky Pennyrile. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Currently in Paducah
60°F
Clear
65°F / 55°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Body recovered under the Clarks River Bridge in Paducah Southside
- McCracken County deputies save toddler's life after lawnmower accident
- Jury finds Kenneth White guilty of federal charge
- Millions qualify for FCC Broadband Benefit program
- WATCH LIVE: 2021 Iron Mom Paducah Half Marathon
- Construction zones expected to effect traffic in west Kentucky May 9-15
- Counterfeit bills being circulated in Paducah area, police say
- Man, teen girl arrested on robbery charges in Paducah
- Thousands of dead silver carp making way downstream into Cumberland and Ohio rivers
- 61-year-old retiree begins second career as nurse
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.