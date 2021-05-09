Done with the storms. Strong winds still possible.
5-9-2021 Evening Weather
Kaylee Bowers
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Southwest winds becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 30 to 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&
Currently in Paducah
57°F
Cloudy
68°F / 56°F
- 4-year-old hacks mom's Amazon Prime account and orders 51 boxes of SpongeBob SquarePants Popsicles
- Severe storms and gusty winds for Mother's Day
- Jury finds Kenneth White guilty of federal charge
- McCracken County community raises hundreds for "United We Stand" mural project
- Body recovered under the Clarks River Bridge in Paducah Southside
- Millions qualify for FCC Broadband Benefit program
- Brood X is almost here. Billions of cicadas to emerge in eastern US
- McCracken County deputies save toddler's life after lawnmower accident
- Construction zones expected to effect traffic in west Kentucky May 9-15
- Thousands of dead silver carp making way downstream into Cumberland and Ohio rivers
