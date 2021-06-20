Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Lake Wind Advisory, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 mph with gusts up to 20-25 mph. The strongest gusts are expected to occur in Southern Illinois and Southeast Missouri. * WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening, with the strongest winds occurring mid to late afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing. &&