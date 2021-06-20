Your Father's Day forecast.
6-20-2021 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Lake Wind Advisory, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 mph with gusts up to 20-25 mph. The strongest gusts are expected to occur in Southern Illinois and Southeast Missouri. * WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening, with the strongest winds occurring mid to late afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing. &&
Currently in Paducah
75°F
Sunny
75°F / 72°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Two brothers found dead in Ohio River in Ballard County
- Mayfield family and friends gather to celebrate and observe Juneteenth
- Search continues for missing 5-year-old Tennessee girl in statewide Amber Alert
- Trinity beats McCracken County for state baseball title
- Millions of unsold Girl Scout cookies are sitting in a Louisville warehouse
- Gov. Beshear orders flags be lowered Saturday to honor Iraq War veteran from Paducah
- Marshall County sheriff's deputy flown to out-of-state hospital after crash on U.S. 641
- Buffalo Bills' Cole Beasley says he'd rather retire than get Covid-19 vaccine
- Marshall County leaders weigh options on what to do with $15,000 chairs for the E-911 center
- Three brothers killed in Pearl Harbor attack identified
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.