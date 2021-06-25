Tracking scattered showers and storms.
6-25-2021 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds up to around 15 mph are expected, with gusts of 20 to 25 mph. * WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening, with the strongest winds occurring this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&
Currently in Paducah
81°F
Cloudy
81°F / 76°F
