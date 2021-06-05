Clouds increase today. Tracking rain tomorrow.
6-5-2021 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
63°F
Sunny
83°F / 60°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell charged with 'crimes against a child'
- Multiple agencies respond to apartment complex in Paducah
- Local veteran suing after encounter with McCracken County Sheriff's Office deputy
- Kentucky launches 'Shot at a Million' vaccine incentive drawing
- A special dance recital in a beloved mother's memory
- Kroger offers chance to win $1 million with COVID-19 vaccination
- Kentucky's 400-mile yard sale to begin Thursday
- Kentucky reports 531 new COVID-19 cases, 9 additional deaths
- Kentucky Oaks Mall holds summer job fair amid nationwide worker shortage
- 9-year-old's joyride ends in crash
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.