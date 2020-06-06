A hot weekend ahead.
6-6-2020 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
...EXPECT HEAT INDICES OF 95 TO 100 DEGREES THIS AFTERNOON... TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO CLIMB QUICKLY TODAY, REACHING THE LOWER HALF OF THE 90S BY EARLY AFTERNOON. THOSE READINGS, COMBINED WITH THE UNCOMFORTABLE HUMIDITY EXPECTED, WILL PRODUCE HEAT INDICES FROM 95 TO 100. THIS IS THE FIRST TIME SINCE LAST YEAR THAT WE HAVE EXPERIENCED THIS LEVEL OF HEAT AND HUMIDITY. IF PLANNING OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES THIS AFTERNOON, BE SURE TO BRING ALONG PLENTY OF NON ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES, AND TAKE FREQUENT BREAKS FROM ANY ACTIVITIES. ALSO, IF OUT IN THE SUN, APPLY GENEROUS AMOUNTS OF SUNSCREEN FROM TIME TO TIME. SUNBURNS CAN OCCUR WITHIN A MATTER OF MINUTES THIS TIME OF YEAR.
Currently in Paducah
86°F
Sunny
86°F / 68°F
