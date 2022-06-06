Tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms for this week.
6-6-2022 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
77°
Cloudy
77° / 67°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- State police: Suspect used handgun hidden on his person in deadly shooting of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash
- Members of law enforcement discuss new details released in Jody Cash invetigation
- Alec John Such, founding Bon Jovi member and bassist, has died
- Three killed, 14 injured in Chattanooga, Tennessee, shooting that left several victims hit by fleeing cars
- Murray Police Department seeks information on hit and run investigation
- 400 mile yard sale is successful for local thrift store
- McCracken County baseball shows fight in state quarterfinal win
- 17-year-old girl reported missing in Paducah
- Touchdowns and Tunes accused of owing thousands to vendors
- State police: Suspect used handgun hidden on his person in deadly shooting of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.