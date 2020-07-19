Another hot day expected for today.
7-19-2020 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...AFTERNOON HEAT INDEX VALUES AROUND 105 EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT ILLNESSES TO OCCUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Paducah
76°F
Sunny
91°F / 72°F
- Four people charged for illegal drug activity in Ledbetter, KY
- New Paducah business owner praises community for support through pandemic
- Paducah Police searching for man accused of assaulting girlfriend
- Trump doesn't think US needs a national mask mandate
- 18 police officers were hurt in a Chicago protest. 'We were outnumbered and unprepared,' one says
- Students at UT Martin call on school administrators to require a class on African American History and Thought
- Paducah man arrested in connection to multiple attempted thefts
- Local reaction on Graves County School board decision to keep original start date
- Edwards, Meyer lead after first round of Irvin Cobb Championships
- Lake County mayor says state inaccurately reported active COVID-19 cases in his county
