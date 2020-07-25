Dense fog this morning. Clouds increase and rain returns this afternoon.
7-25-2020 Morning Weather
Tags
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
71°F
Partly Cloudy
89°F / 71°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Body of second missing boater recovered below Smithland Lock and Dam
- Gold Rush Cafe owner charged with enticement of a minor sells business
- You will have to pay taxes on your unemployment benefits
- Police searching for 20-year-old man reported missing in Paducah
- Trump signs executive orders lowering drug prices
- Beshear reports 797 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, second highest one-day total
- Several southern Illinois restaurants close over COVID-19 concerns
- Woman charged with abusing 9-month-old child
- Man killed in boating accident at Smithland Dam identified; search for second boater to continue in the morning
- Gov. Bill Lee won't mandate masks in schools, despite school-aged kids making up over 7,800 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.