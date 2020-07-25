Clouds increase throughout the night.
7-25-2020 Overnight Weather
Tags
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...HEAT INDEX VALUES OF 100 TO 105 DEGREES SUNDAY... THE COMBINATION OF HEAT AND HUMIDITY ON SUNDAY FROM LATE MORNING HOURS THROUGH EARLY EVENING WILL RESULT IN HEAT INDEX VALUES OF 100 TO 105 DEGREES. THESE HEAT INDEX VALUES WILL OCCUR ACROSS MUCH OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, WESTERN KENTUCKY, AND SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. IF YOU PLAN TO BE OUTDOORS, DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, TAKE BREAKS IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, AND STAY OUT OF THE SUN. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES.
Currently in Paducah
76°F
Clear
89°F / 71°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Body of second missing boater recovered below Smithland Lock and Dam
- You will have to pay taxes on your unemployment benefits
- Gold Rush Cafe owner charged with enticement of a minor sells business
- Rainbow house brings joy to Illinois neighborhood
- Paducah police searching for 15-year-old girl
- Police searching for 20-year-old man reported missing in Paducah
- Several southern Illinois restaurants close over COVID-19 concerns
- 'Save the life of Someone's Dad' - Obituary includes plea for masks
- Trump signs executive orders lowering drug prices
- He promised his friend he'd split the cash if he won the lottery. He's doing just that with his $22 million jackpot
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.