Decreasing clouds and 70s for this evening.
7-26-2020 Evening Weather
Kaylee Bowers
...HEAT INDEX VALUES OF 100 TO 105 DEGREES TODAY... THE COMBINATION OF HEAT AND HUMIDITY FROM LATE THIS MORNING THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING WILL RESULT IN HEAT INDEX VALUES OF 100 TO 105 DEGREES. THESE HEAT INDEX VALUES WILL OCCUR ACROSS THE ENTIRE FOUR STATE REGION. IF YOU PLAN TO BE OUTDOORS, DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, TAKE BREAKS IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, AND STAY OUT OF THE SUN. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES.
Currently in Paducah
91°F
Fair
91°F / 73°F
- Paducah business owner says mask mandate among contributors to low sales
- Paducah police searching for 15-year-old girl
- City of Paducah to move forward with downtown development project
- 3 people hospitalized after gun discharged at NFAC demonstration in Louisville
- Former brick layer receives brick since he signed over 60 years ago on UT Martin's Campus
- McConnell hopes to send next coronavirus relief bill to House within three weeks
- Body of second missing boater recovered below Smithland Lock and Dam
- National retail CEO says he's willing to lose customers over new mask policy
- Extended Closure of U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge to Start Saturday, Aug. 1
- You will have to pay taxes on your unemployment benefits
