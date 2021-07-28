Tracking extremely hot temperatures for Thursday.
7-28-2021 Evening Weather
Kaylee Bowers
...HEAT INDEX VALUES 100 TO 105 TODAY... The combination of high temperatures in the middle 90s and high humidity will result in peak heat index readings from 100 to 105 this afternoon. The heat will intensify by Thursday with highs in the middle to upper 90s and peak heat index values in excess of 105. Some relief from the oppressive heat is expected by Friday and into the weekend. Exercise caution if you must be outside for an extended period of time. If you find that you're becoming overheated, take a break in air conditioning and drink plenty of water. The heat affects us all differently, so listen to the warning signs your body may be trying to send.
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Learn more about heat safety at www.weather.gov/safety/heat. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Paducah
91°F
Sunny
92°F / 70°F
