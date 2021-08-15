A look at your work week forecast.
8-15-2021 Evening Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
78°F
Cloudy
79°F / 67°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Dozens of locals tour St. Jude Dream Home ahead of giveway
- Kentucky reports 10th highest day for new COVID-19 cases as delta variant strains hospitals
- 2020 Census data shows population growth in six Local 6 counties, decline in others
- Hickman County Schools to follow mask mandate despite parent, student and staff push-back
- Federal judge orders Biden administration to revive Trump-era border policy
- 'We have done all that we can legally do' — Marshall County Schools will enforce state mask requirements
- Health care workers give behind-the-scenes look at Baptist Health Paducah's COVID-19 unit
- Marshall boys, McCracken County girls win Paducah Tilghman Invitational
- Caldwell County magistrate pleads guilty to DUI charge
- Hickman County High School students and teachers protest masks
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.