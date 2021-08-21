Tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms.
8-21-2021 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Massac County in southern Illinois... Central Pope County in southern Illinois... Calloway County in western Kentucky... Livingston County in western Kentucky... Eastern McCracken County in western Kentucky... Marshall County in western Kentucky... * Until 100 PM CDT Saturday. * At 654 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Paducah, Murray, Metropolis, Benton, Calvert City, Reidland, Lone Oak, Brookport, Golconda, Ledbetter, Burna, Joy, New Columbia, Hardin, Hazel, Grand Rivers, Smithland, Hamletsburg, Brewers and Kirksey. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Currently in Paducah
74°F
Cloudy
74°F / 73°F
