Tracking slightly cooler weather and rain on the way.
8-28-2021 Evening Weather
Kaylee Bowers
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 degrees. * WHERE...Southwest Indiana, western Kentucky, southern Illinois, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. The cumulative effect of several days of high heat indices can be greater than a single day of excessive heat. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors, especially the elderly if they have no air conditioning. Make sure outdoor pets have plenty of fresh water and bring them inside if possible, especially during the heat of the day. &&
Currently in Paducah
86°F
Partly Cloudy
90°F / 71°F
