Weather Alert

...Heat Index Values Around 100 Degrees Today... High temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s combined with high humidity will result in heat index values in the upper 90s to lower 100s through early this evening. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. People planning to be outdoors today should drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and take breaks in an air- conditioned room. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.