Tracking when Ida could make landfall and how it will impact us.
8-29-2021 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
73°F
Sunny
73°F / 72°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Man drowns at Lake Barkley Marina trying to save woman's life
- Who can issue an indoor mask mandate following Kentucky Supreme Court ruling?
- Local college students loses home to Waverly flood, mom rescued from flood waters
- 12-state human trafficking operation nets rescues 47 victims
- Fall armyworms invading lawns and crops in Kentucky
- Controversial Missouri gun rights law has taken a toll on fighting crime
- U.S. Army soldier from Tennessee killed in Kabul airport attack
- Beshear appoints Paducah attorney to serve as special justice to the Kentucky Supreme Court
- State police release name of shooting victim killed in Graves County
- Redrawing to be held for 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.