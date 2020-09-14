A pleasant evening ahead!
9-14-2020 Evening Weather
Tags
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
75°F
Sunny
82°F / 63°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- McCracken County woman charged with drug trafficking
- Teenage boy reported missing in Paducah
- 15-year-old girl reported missing in Paducah returns home
- Kentucky restaurants still facing challenges under 50% capacity rule
- 12 new COVID-19 cases reported in McCracken County
- SEMI crash blocking U.S. 60 near McCracken-Ballard County Line
- Trump releases controversial drug price executive order
- Kentucky infectious disease specialist dies after 4-month COVID fight
- WATCH NOW: Gov. Andy Beshear provides update on COVID-19
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.