Tracking more rain for the end of the weekend.
9-18-2021 Evening Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
78°F
Sunny
84°F / 70°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- 10-vehicle crash on I-24 E in Clarksville causes traffic backup nearly into Kentucky
- West Kentucky school districts discuss mask requirement plans
- 9/17 Gridiron Glory
- Official: US to expel Haitians from US border, fly to Haiti
- Jury finds millionaire Robert Durst guilty of best friend's murder
- Paducah man arrested for car theft
- Traffic study finds in favor of lowering Clarks River Road speed limit to 45 mph
- Thousands of migrants gather under Texas bridge near Rio Grande
- Biden signs order adding measles to list of quarantinable diseases after outbreak among US-bound Afghan refugees
- More than 20 children hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kentucky
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.