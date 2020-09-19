Sunshine and below average temperatures are expected for the last weekend of Summer.
9-19-2020 Morning Weather
Tags
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
52°F
Sunny
52°F / 50°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Prominent local attorney 'fears the worst' after Ginsburg's passing
- State police release name of women killed in Trigg County house fire
- 9/18 Gridiron Glory
- Jury convicts Indiana man accused of killing, cannibalism
- McConnell Trump Supreme Court nominee will receive vote by full Senate
- Leaders in Kentucky share condolences on passing of Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg
- Deputies: Clerk hits man in head with credit card machine during armed robbery
- Man convicted in deadly shooting of Kentucky boy gets additional prison time for federal gun charges
- Paducah woman excited to vote in first presidential election
- Woman's remains found in luggage of man visiting relatives
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.